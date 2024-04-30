The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Breaking

AFL Carlton Draft: Ballan makes its choice

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 30 2024 - 8:53pm, first published 7:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFL Carlton Draft: Ballan makes its choice
AFL Carlton Draft: Ballan makes its choice

Central Highlands Football League club Ballan has locked in an AFL great for a once-off appearance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.