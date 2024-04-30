AFL Carlton Draft: Ballan makes its choice

Central Highlands Football League club Ballan has locked in an AFL great for a once-off appearance.
The Blues have secured newly retired Richmond premiership captain Trent Cotchin for one game later this season.
Ballan selected Cotchin with pick two in the AFL Carlton Draft on Tuesday night.
Western Gippsland league club Bunyip chose Hawthorn and Geelong premiership player Isaac Smith with the first pick.
Warrnambool District league club Old Collegians took Essendon champion goalkicker Matthew Lloyd with pick three
The draft provides five country clubs with a retired AFL star for one game to help them lift their profile and increase their community exposure.
Fremantle champion David Mundy played with Carngham-Linton in a CHFL fixture last season as part of the Carlton Draft promotion.
When Cotchin plays with Ballan is still to be announced.
Other draft picks:
4 - Toora (Mid Gippsland league) - Dylan Buckley (Carlton/GWS Giants)
5 - Castlemaine (Bendigo league) - Leigh Montagna (St Kilda)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.