Ballarat man arrested after chase from Melton to Navarre

A Winter Valley man and a Stawell man have been charged after they allegedly sped off in a car from police in Ballan and ended up near Navarre in Central Victoria.
Police initially spotted the pair in a Ford Falcon - with allegedly cloned number plates - on Coburns Road, Melton just after midday on Tuesday, April 30.
Police said they continued onto the Western Freeway and to Ballan, where officers attempted to intercept the men.
The driver allegedly sped off, heading towards Ballarat and was tracked by the police Air Wing.
Police alleged the vehicle reached speeds of up to 180kmh.
Officers deployed stop sticks just after 2pm on Stawell-Avoca Road, Navarre, but the the person behind the wheel allegedly drove "at speed", before stopping Bolangum Inn Road, Paradise.
The two men allegedly fled on foot but were arrested a short time later, more than 200 kilometres away from when they were first seen in Melton.
"The 40-year-old Winter Valley man has been charged with theft of motor vehicle and going equipped to steal," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"A 43-year-old Stawell man has been charged with theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving whilst pursed by police, fail to stop on police direction, reckless conduct serious injury, drive manner dangerous, drive speed dangerous, disqualified driving, affix false plates and going equipped to steal."
The pair have been bailed to appear at the Sunshine Magistrates' Court on September 20.
