CHFL 2024: soft tissue issue for Dunnstown leader

Dunnstown will be monitoring one of their leaders closely in what shapes as an important few weeks for it in the Central Highlands Football League.
Brad Whittaker strained a calf in the Towners' loss to Carngham-Linton at the weekend.
His joint coach Glen Wilkins said the big marking forward was facing the possibility of missing a few weeks.
However, they are certain to be doing all they can to have Whittaker back for their round five clash with Bungaree on Saturday, May 18.
Dunnstown are going to need all the firepower it can muster for that game, with Whittaker already having shown his value with his new club. - kicking four goals in a best-on-ground performance against Springbank in round two.
Dunnstown small forward Austin Murphy is also an injury concern with a suspected hamstring issue, while Kain Dickson has a broken finger.
The Towners will get back match-winner Flynn Stevenson after he withdrew from the selected side against Carngham-Linton.
