CHFL 2024: bad break for Skipton prime mover

Skipton will be without a leading midfielder for a large part of the Central Highlands Football League season.
Daniel Kilpatrick suffered a broken arm against Newlyn on Saturday.
Emus coach Chris Banwell said the damage had been bad enough to require surgery.
Skipton recruited impressively, but will be hurt by the absence of the experienced Kilpatrick.
He is in his fourth season with the Emus and in most of that has been part of a formidable midfield combination with former North Ballarat teammates Sam Willian and Mitch Gilbert.
However, with Willian not playing and Mitch Gilbert missing the start of the season Kilpatrick's presence has become even more important.
Gilbert has for the moment turned his attention to preparing for a half-marathon.
Recruits Declan Phillips and Josh Webster (hamstring) are also under a cloud ahead of the Emus' clash with Beaufort in round four.
Josh Peters also remains sidelined.
