The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Analysis

CHFL 2024: Rokewood-Corindhap hit by long-term losses

DB
By David Brehaut
May 1 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rokewood-Corindhap forward Caius Barrenger unfortunately does not have a lot to smile about on the football front now after seriously injurying a knee. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Rokewood-Corindhap forward Caius Barrenger unfortunately does not have a lot to smile about on the football front now after seriously injurying a knee. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Rokewood-Corindhap has been left in damage control after having two of its most important players struck down by serious injury in its loss to Creswick in the Central Highlands Football League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.