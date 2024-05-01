CHFL 2024: Rokewood-Corindhap hit by long-term losses

Rokewood-Corindhap has been left in damage control after having two of its most important players struck down by serious injury in its loss to Creswick in the Central Highlands Football League.
The Grasshoppers' big recruit Caius Barrenger is almost certainly finished for the season.
The tall key forward suffered a suspected ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.
Midfielder Matt Aikman is also facing an extended period out of the game after suffering a compound fracture to a finger.
He could potentially miss eight weeks.
Rokewood-Corindhap coach Shaune Moloney said while a diagnosis was still to be confirmed, Barrenger had had two previous ACL reconstructions on the same knee.
The loss of the duo is a major setback to Rokewood-Corindhap, which has one win in the opening three rounds and faces the daunting task of playing top team Bungaree next.
Losing Barrenger is the last thing the Grasshoppers needed in their quest to take a tilt of finishing in the top eight.
He was lured back to his former club from Buninyong to fill a void in attack.
He booted seven majors against Springbank in the opening round.
Rokewood-Corindhap will also be without former Port Melbourne VFL midfielder Mack Rivett against Bungaree.
Rivett and defender Joel Bragagnolo are unavailable.
