The CHFL player of the year: maximum votes for Tighe, Colligan

Two players received maximum votes in The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year award in round three.
Hepburn ruckman Sean Tighe and Waubra's Bailey Colligan each received 10 votes.
Tighe, who won the award two years ago, was the architect of the Burras' xx-point win over Buninyong, while Colligan helped steer the Roos to their first win of the season.
Sean Willmott (Newlyn), Marcus Hottes (Creswick), Mitch Comben (Bungaree) and Tyson Scoble (Carngham-Linton) each secured nine votes.
Hottes and Comben are in their first seasons in the CHFL.
Comben is the new award leader.
Recruited from Kyneton, he is on 19 votes,
Willmott is second on 17, with Bungaree defender Ben Simpson third on 16.
SPRINGBANK V GORDON
8-Jordan Clampit (G)
5-Brendan Sutcliffe (G)
4-Brett Maher (S), Fletcher Toose (S)
3-Ethan Crackel (G)
2-Pat Glanford (S), Todd Finco (S)
1-Jack Simpson (S), Luke Gunnell (G)
CARNGHAM-LINTON V DUNNSTOWN
9-Tyson Scoble (CL)
8-Nick O'Brien (CL)
7-Kynan Raven (CL)
4-Will Henderson (D)
1-Nicholas Byrne (D), Jack Mickan (CL)
CRESWICK V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
9-Marcus Hottes (C)
5-Ben Dolan (C)
4-Geoff Lovett (C), Michael Lockyer (RC)
3-Mack Rivett (RC)
2-James Anagnostou (C), Riley Fisher (RC)
1-Ethan Henderson (C)
BUNGAREE V LEARMONTH
9-Mitch Comben (B)
6-Ben Simpson (B)
4-Joel Mahar (B)
3-Will Green (L), Brenton Powell (L)
2-Alex Browning (B), Cam Kimber (L)
1-Dallas Martin (B)
DAYLESFORD V BALLAN
5-Alex Boyse (D), Daniel Nielson (B)
4-Matt Dean (D), Blake Colley (B)
3-Chris Molivas (D), Harley Bongart (B)
2-Ryan Bongart (B), Trent Lee (D)
1-Ayden Tanner (B), Ben Jones (D)
BUNINYONG V HEPBURN
10-Sean Tighe (H)
7-Izaac Grant (H)
4-William Ward (H)
3-Brad McKay (H), Joel Ottavi (H)
2-Tom Brown (H)
1-Ricky Ferraro (H)
WAUBRA V BEAUFORT
10-Bailey Colligan (W)
8-Harry Roscoe (W)
3-Levi Cox (B), Daniel Jones (B)
3-Jackson Kinna (W)
2-Tom Ford (W)
1-Cormac Mahony (B)
SKIPTON V NEWLYN
9-Sean Willmott (N)
5-Chris Giampaolo (N)
4-Jacob Maddock (S), Liam Hoy (N), Patrick Graham (S)
3-Marcus Tilley (N)
1-Aden Nestor (S)
LEADERBOARD
19-Mitch Comben (Bungaree)
17-Sean Willmott (Newlyn)
16-Ben Simpson (Bungaree)
15-Cam Kimber (Learmonth)
14-Alex Boyse (Daylesford), Chris Molivas (Daylesford), Tyson Scoble (Carngham-Linton)
13-Harry Roscoe (Waubra), Liam Hoy (Newlyn)
12-Joel Ottavi (Buninyong)
11-Bailey Colligan (Newlyn), Matt Hottes (Creswick), Nick O'Brien (Carngham-Linton)
10-Brad Whittaker (Dunnstown), Jakob Robertson (Clunes), Josh Pound (Carngham-Linton), Kynan Raven (Carngham-Linton)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.