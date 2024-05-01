Matt Short misses out on T20 World Cup selection

Matt Short has missed out on selection for the T20 World Cup.
The Ballarat cricket graduate can consider himself extremely unlucky to have been overlooked by Australian selectors after another outstanding Big Bash League campaign earlier this year.
Selectors instead chose to go with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has been out of favour and lost his Cricket Australia before regaining form with the bat in the IPL.
The decision to go with two wicketkeeper/batsman Josh Inglis and Matthew Wade also put a squeeze on the spot in the 15-man squad that Short was vying for.
Short played in the IPL last year as an injury replacement with the Punjab Kings, but has not had an opportunity in 2024 - leaving him on the outer.
The 2023 and 2024 BBL player of the year appeared to be in the box seat to go to the T20 World Cup after forcing his way into the national team, but has not played since a tour of New Zealand earlier this year.
Chairman of selectors George Bailey said Short had been part of long conversations along with several others.
"Being constrained to a squad of 15 for World Cups is always a challenge given the different scenarios and options we'd like to cover.
"We will continue monitoring several players who have missed out on this preliminary squad and note that if we wish to change this squad, we have the option to do so over the coming weeks in accordance with ICC regulations."
Australian T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
