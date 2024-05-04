The best round 4 footy and netball photos around Ballarat this weekend

Footy is back for another huge week and The Courier has been there to see it all.
This week, our photographers Kate Healy and Lachlan Bence have been on the sidelines capturing all of the action in the Ballarat Football Netball League, Central Highlands Football League and Central Highlands Netball League.
On the agenda this weekend:
- BFNL - Ballarat v Darley at Alfredton Recreation Reserve
- BFNL - North Ballarat v Lake Wendouree at Mars Stadium
- CHFL/CHNL - Learmonth v Daylesford at Learmonth Recreation Reserve
Wish to purchase a photo? Email syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Courier also live streamed the Central Highlands Football League clash between Learmonth and Daylesford at Learmonth Recreation Reserve. You can watch that match here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.