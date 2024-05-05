The best local sport photos in Ballarat this weekend

There's been plenty of local sport happening in the Ballarat region this weekend and The Courier has been there to see it all.
This week, our photographers Kate Healy and Lachlan Bence have been on the sidelines capturing all of the action in the soccer and footy.
On the agenda this weekend:
- Soccer - State League 1 NW: Ballarat City FC v Brimbank Stallions at Morshead Park
- Talent League - Boys and Girls: Greater Western Victoria Rebels v Bendigo Pioneers at Mars Stadium
- BFLW - Redan v Lake Wendouree at City Oval
Wish to purchase a photo? Email syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Footy grounds were also filled for the BFNL, CHFL/CHNL round 4. You can check out that gallery here.
The Courier also live streamed the Central Highlands Football League clash between Learmonth and Daylesford at Learmonth Recreation Reserve. You can watch that match here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.