BFNL ROUND 4 PREVIEW | 'No more honourable losses' say Cobras

KEY TO THE GAME: The unbeaten Swans face their biggest test so far this season against the reigning premiers who have started their premiership defence in solid form with the only loss coming to North Ballarat. It hasn't been all smooth sailing though for the Devils who conceded 11 scores in the last quarter against Bacchus Marsh. Swans can't do anymore than they have done so far, but right now the Devils have the runs on the board.