The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Why these leaders are willing to ban you from 20 venues in Ballarat

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
May 3 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Lunt, The Western owner Dan Cronin and Liquid Control Victoria Jess Wright. Picture by Kate Healy
Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Lunt, The Western owner Dan Cronin and Liquid Control Victoria Jess Wright. Picture by Kate Healy

More venues in Ballarat's central business district are joining the liquor accord in an effort to stop anti-social behaviour before it becomes severe.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.