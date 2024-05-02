Why these leaders are willing to ban you from 20 venues in Ballarat

More venues in Ballarat's central business district are joining the liquor accord in an effort to stop anti-social behaviour before it becomes severe.
The Ballarat liquor accord, an agreement between police, council and licensed venues which lays out how they can work together to ensure the CBD is safe, has been renewed for another three years, with 20 venues now part of the accord.
"The commitment from venues at the moment really shows the power of community spirit," The Western owner Dan Cronin said.
Acting inspector Brad Hall said the number of venues involved continues to grow.
He said it was about everyone working together on the issue, ensuring others can go out to eat or have a drink without running into trouble.
"[Ballarat] has embraced the ideology that it's not just a policing issue, it's a community issue," acting inspector Hall said.
Mr Cronin said each time the accord comes up for renewal, venue operators discuss what they can do to reduce antisocial behaviour in the city.
He said all venues are on the same page - that anti-social behaviour won't be tolerated.
"Those that do display antisocial behaviour can and will incur penalties, including being banned from every licensed venue within the accord," Mr Cronin said.
"That can be as simple as not being able to go out for dinner with your parents, and that can be quite embarrassing ... when they are told you cannot enter this venue."
Public drunkenness was decriminalised at the end of 2023, which some Ballarat police officers expressed concern about.
When questioned about what could be done when people were kicked out of venues, acting inspector Hall declined to comment.
The liquor accord is valid until 2027.
