East Point set to welcome back premiership star Brown

TWO-time East Point player Jacob Brown will make his return to the Kangaroos this weekend after the club officially received his clearance for his return from East Keilor.
Brown, who was a member of East Point's 2018 and 2019 premiership spent 2023 at East Keilor in the Essendon and District Football League as well as a number of VFL opportunities.
His return will strengthen the East Point on-ball brigade with coach Joe Carmody suggesting the tough veteran would be positioned across half-back, teaming up with Jackson Merrett who patrolled the defence last week in the big win over Sebastopol.
"It's great to get him to return to the club," Carmody said. "He's been at East Keilor last year and the start of this year, he's a two-time premiership player, he'll be a welcome addition to the team.
"He's the sort of player that can pretty much go anywhere, but I think he'll probably lie-up at half-back for us this weekend.
"Having him is really going to help our younger guys. We saw with Jackson (Merrett) last week, having him back from suspension, he was able to win a lot of the footy himself, defend and also direct a lot of the players.
"So to have someone else of such experience come in will just be huge for our young guys, the 18, 19, 20-year-old's in the team will be gold.
"Jackson was sensational last week, but the most pleasing thing is he was able to defend his opponent, but also get involved in offence. To get him back in the team was enormous."
The Kangaroos will also be boosted by the return of Joe Dodd for their match-up with Melton South, a team which hopes to be able to field a number of its former AFL stars which helped changed the club's fortunes last weekend.
Carmody said he was impressed with his team's application last week, but said his team couldn't afford a drop off in intensity or they will get burned against a potentially unpredictable opponent in the Panthers.
"It's important for us to play a really good standard of footy and hopefully that ends up with us getting the four points," he said.
