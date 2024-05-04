CHFL R4 update: look who's back for Learmonth, Ballan unveils NTFL recruit

Learmonth has recalled a veteran for his first senior game in a year and Ballan has named a new NTFL recruit in changes to selected line-ups in the CHFL for today (Saturday, May 4).
Former Lakies coach Nick Willox has been added to the 22 to face the improved Daylesford at Learmonth.
Willox made only two senior appearances last year in rounds two and three before injury sidelined him.
He managed to get back on a regular basis late in the season, playing seven games including two finals.
Willox, who stepped aside as coach last season, joined Learmonth from Redan in 2018 - leading the Lakies into finals in 2022.
MITCH MUSGROVE is the new face for Ballan, which is at home to Buninyong.
He joins the Blues from St Mary's, with which he played in the NTFL premier division grand final in March.
Musgrove has grown up playing with St Mary,'s graduating from under-18s in 2021.
The small forward played with Rupanyup in the Horsham District league in 2022 and 2023.
He was a teammate of Gordon's Jarryd Graham in Rupanyup's 2022 premiership side.
