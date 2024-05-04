The Couriersport
Sport
CHFL R4 update: look who's back for Learmonth, Ballan unveils NTFL recruit

DB
By David Brehaut
May 4 2024 - 11:14am
CHFL R4 update: look who's back for Learmonth, Ballan unveils NTFL recruit

Learmonth has recalled a veteran for his first senior game in a year and Ballan has named a new NTFL recruit in changes to selected line-ups in the CHFL for today (Saturday, May 4).

David Brehaut

