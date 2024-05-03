90-year-old attacked by alleged phone thief in Ballarat North

A 90-year-old man was pushed over and has his phone stolen after confronting an alleged thief in his neighbour's Ballarat North backyard.
Police said he sustained serious injuries in the incident, which occurred on Walker Street about 4.15pm on May 2.
Police said the 90-year-old confronted the alleged thief, who then allegedly attacked him, pushing him to the ground, stealing his phone and running from the scene.
The 90-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment because of the attack.
"The alleged offender was arrested a short time later on Walker Street by police without incident," police said in a statement.
"A 33-year-old man, of no fixed place of abode, has been charged with robbery and assault."
He was scheduled to face court on May 3.
