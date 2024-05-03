The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

90-year-old attacked by alleged phone thief in Ballarat North

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 3 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
90-year-old attacked by alleged phone thief in Ballarat North
90-year-old attacked by alleged phone thief in Ballarat North

A 90-year-old man was pushed over and has his phone stolen after confronting an alleged thief in his neighbour's Ballarat North backyard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.