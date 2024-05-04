Car crashed into still B-double truck, leaves driver with life-threatening injuries

A car collided with a truck early Saturday which left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Emergency Services responded to a two-vehicle collision in Brown Hill on Saturday, May 4, at 12.30am.
It is understood a Grey Toyota coupe left the road and collided with a B-double which was parked in the layby lane under the Western Freeway on Daylesford Road about 12.25am.
The spot is known for trucks to parked.
The driver of the Toyota, a 52-year-old Mount Cottrell man was extricated and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics attended where they treated the man for upper body injuries and was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
There was no one inside the B-double at the time.
The investigation into the collision remains ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam/CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
