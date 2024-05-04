BFNL NETBALL | The cream starting to rise to the top

It's a different looking Darley team that is taking to the court this season and a for a half, it looked like being a long day at the office for the Devils against Ballarat.
The Swans took the game right up to one of the power clubs of the competition, and trailed by just two goals 18-16, deep into the second quarter.
But seemingly out of nowhere, the Devils found a spark and in a blink of an eye had gapped the opposition, he really hadn't done anything wrong.
It's remarkable that the game turned into such a one-sided contest, with the Devils racing away to a 59-29 win.
For Darley coach Di McCormack it was just another piece in the jigsaw puzzle she is creating in season 2024, admitting she was still very much in tinkering stage one month in.
"I think early we might have gone in with the wrong sort of mindset, and we decided to change our defence style up which also helped," she said,
"But we're also in the stage of trying new combos, we know we don't have Bec (Hicks, now at Sunbury) back in the ring, but we have Liv (Cawthray), Ella (Closter), Mon (Nagle), it doesn't matter what combination we have in there.
"I think we've got the feeds into them, Ailish (McCormack) has that nailed and now we're getting the others to get that height.
"We had Addy (Wright), first time she played A Grade, so ti's great to know that I can keep calling up these young girls, same with Lucy (Taylor), first full season, I'm finding the changes are a bit seemless at the moment, so I'm quite happy with that."
For Ballarat, while beaten, the Swans were certainly not disgraced. They showed plenty in the opening half, but just couldn't go with the opposition when the game got hot in the third quarter.
It was also a big weekend for North Ballarat who overcame one of the big challengers in Lake Wendouree to post an impressive win.
It hasn't quite been the Roosters of old to start the season, but they produced their best performance so far in a 61-37 win over Lake Wendouree.
Maddy Selmon continued her impressive start to the year with 35 goals from 42 attempts. The Lakers defence had no answer to her strength under the ring with four different players switching into the goal keeper position throughout the game, but were unable to curtail her influence.
The other club that already looks particularly strong is Sunbury and while it would have been expected to have a comfortable win over the struggling Bacchus Marsh, the Lions produced an outstanding four-quarter effort in slamming down 98 goals in a 71-point triumph.
It was that key post under the ring in Hicks that did the majority of the damage, hitting a phenomenal 68 goals and missing just five on the day/
Melton South also looks impressive early in the season and the Panthers would be thrilled to get the job done against East Point on the road with a 46-36 win.
It was a tough contest throughout with both teams having equal amount of shots on the goal. The Panthers Tahnysha Salanoa was probably the difference between the sides, hitting 24 goals from 25 attempts. The accuracy was all that really separated the sides.
It was also a great day out for Redan who put together its best performance of the season so far with a strong win over Sebastopol.
The Lions midcourt gave their shooters plenty of opportunities and for the most part they took them, running away to a strong 50-33 win and moving to 2-2 on the season.
The top three already look strong with Sunbury, Darley and North Ballarat now holding those positions on the ladder.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.