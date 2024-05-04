The force is strong with the Miners on May 4

It was as brutal a back-to-back performances that the Miners have put in many years, firstly the women, led by a game out-out-of-the-box from Chloe Bibby with 36 points, 27 points from Abbey Wehrung, and a debut to remember from Mehryn Kraker with 22 points ran riot in the last quarter for a 90-72 win over the top side.