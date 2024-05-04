BFNL REVIEW | Redan hold off surging Sebastopol as injuries mount on both sides

REDAN has squared up its season at 2-2 after a heartstopping win over an injury riddled Sebastopol, holding on for an 11-point win
Little could separate the teams throughout the contest until Redan kicked away early in the last quarter to open up a 29-point lead, but Sebastopol wouldn't be denied, getting back to five points deep into time on before Redan iced the game with the final kick of the game, winning 13.13 (91) to 11.14 (80).
But it was the injuries that came from the game that could have the most lasting effect with Sebastopol's Lachlan Cassidy hurting a calf while key defender Riley O'Keefe has an arm injury.
Redan didn't walk away unscathed either with Daniel Bond also hurting his ankle and would seem unlikely for the huge clash with Darley next week.
Redan coach Gary Learmonth said after the contest he was thrilled that his side was able to find something early in the last quarter when the game was on the line.
"We were a bit cleaner, we were a bit more composed, but I think for that 10-15 minute at the start of the last quarter we were able to get a bit of a run on.
"It was a game of momentum and they probably kept us in it a bit, missing a few goals. I think in the end, it was our belief and perhaps bit of fitness in the young guys to run the game out."
Sebastopol coach Tony Lockyer said he felt his had given away the early advantage by conceding three late goals in second quarter, which ultimately put his side under pressure.
"I thought Cassidy had done a hamstring, but it was his calf, he said 'he'd never done one before so he wasn't sure what it was'." Lockyer said.
"O'Keefe early, to lose a key backman, I'm not sure if it's a broken arm, he did get a big knock just after the first quarter and it does hurt your rotations.
"I was proud of the boys the way they fought it out. It shows what we are capable of, we nearly got there in the end, really close to snatching it.
"But it was the end of the second quarter to give away three late goals, I thought we had the game in our control to that point, so that was disappointing to go in with."
In other matches, Darley sent out a huge warning to the rest of the competition, eclipsing Ballarat in a dominant display at Alfredton.
Ballarat started on fire with the first two goals of the match, but once the Devils got themselves into the contest, it was all one way traffic.
The Swans were gallant for the majority of the contest, but didn't have the Devils polish when it mattered most, as Darley ran away to a 18.11 (119) to 8.7 (55) win.
Billy Myers and Leigh Spiteri each kicked four goals for the winners as Darley put Ballarat to the sword in the final three quarters.
For Ballarat, Andrew Hopper was impressive, particularly in the first half, finishing the day with two goals, alongside Zak Rinaldi and Fraser Perkins.
In what was laragely a lop-sided round of games, Sunbury proved too polished for Bacchus Marsh, winning 17.12 (114) to 8.13 (61).
Like the Darley versus Ballarat contest, this was a game that at times was competitive, when it came to the crunch, Sunbury were cleaner when it mattered, extending the margin by around two goals in each quarter to win well.
Jake Sutton continued his good start to the season up forward with four goals for Sunbury while Jake Egan and Mitch McLean each kicked three. Bacchus Marsh's Jake Owen was named his team's best player, leading the charge with four majors.
North Ballarat finally had an opportunity to show some expanse after a couple of tough weeks to start the season and did so well with a 96-point win over Lake Wendouree, the Roosters winning 21.17 (143) to 7.6 (48).
The final match was a one-way walk in the park for East Point who obliterated Melton South at Eastern Oval. The Kangaroos didn't give up a goal until the last quarter, running out huge winners 26.25 (181) to 1.1 (7). Strahan Robinson a tower up forward with eight goals.
