The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

BFNL REVIEW | Redan hold off surging Sebastopol as injuries mount on both sides

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 4 2024 - 5:49pm, first published 5:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rory Gunsser of Redan fires out a handball against Sebastopol. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Rory Gunsser of Redan fires out a handball against Sebastopol. Picture by Lachlan Bence

REDAN has squared up its season at 2-2 after a heartstopping win over an injury riddled Sebastopol, holding on for an 11-point win

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.