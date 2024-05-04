CHFL R4 wrap: Daylesford, Gordon resist challenges on one-sided day | details

Daylesford and Gordon each defied major challenges to remain unbeaten in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
On a day of blow-out results, Gordon edged away in the second half to down Carngham-Linton by 20 points at Gordon.
Daylesford resisted a last quarter surge by Learmonth to go away by 19 points at Learmonth.
The Lakies dominated territory in the last term, which was predominantly played in their forward 50m, but the Bulldogs were not to be denied in a desperate battled.
Bungaree made it four wins on end against Rokewood-Corindhap at Rokewood to retain top position.
The Demons lead Daylesford on percentage, while undefeated Newlyn is third ahead of Gordon.
SKIPTON had the biggest win - kicking the sweep of 29.25 (199) to crush Beaufort by 185 points.
Rhys Monument kicked 10 goals.
HEPBURN downed Waubra by 98 points at Hepburn.
Andy McKay had a day out with 10 goals.
DUNNSTOWN defeated Creswick by 71 points at Dunnstown.
BUNGAREE had the better of Rokewood-Corindhap by 55 points at Rokewood.
James Lukich was again on target with five goals, while Michael Lockyer booted six for the Grasshoppers.
AN inaccurate Buninyong beat Ballan by 39 points in a low-scoring affair at Ballan.
The Bombers finished with 7.22.
NEWLYN against impressed with an 83-point win over Creswick at Newlyn.
Dunnstown 4.2 7.4 15.7 17.8 (110)
Creswick 0.4 3.5 5.8 5.9 (39)
GOALS - Dunnstown: T.Wardell 4, J.Leonard 3, D.Simpkin 2, B.Collins 2, F.Stevenson 2, L.Hodgins 1, M.Henderson 1, P.Tuddenham 1, R.Adams 1; Creswick: J.Anagnostou 3, G.Lovett 1, L.Ryan 1
BEST: Dunnstown Seniors: J.Crone, C.Tangey, P.Tuddenham, M.Tuddenham, W.Henderson, F.Stevenson; Creswick Seniors: B.Sternberg, G.Lovett, J.McIntyre, J.Anagnostou, D.Whitfield, M.Hottes
Bungaree 4.2 12.3 17.6 18.8 (116)
Rokewood-Corindhap 2.2 4.4 5.5 9.7 (61)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Lukich 5, J.Mahar 3, T.Elliott 2, J.Murphy 2, I.Quick 2, D.Murphy 2, S.Mewett 1, B.Willian 1; Rokewood-Corindhap-: M.Lockyer 6, S.Carr 1, W.Hamer 1, R.Aikman 1
BEST - Bungaree: T.Wakefield, J.Lukich, B.Dodd, D.Murphy, D.Martin, A.Browning; Rokewood-Corindhap-: M.Lockyer, C.Long, D.Cassidy, C.Jeffrey, B.Ferguson, K.Hayes
Daylesford 3.2 5.6 10.8 11.10 (76)
Learmonth 1.3 5.5 7.8 8.11 (59)
GOALS: Daylesford: C.Molivas 3, S.O'Brien 2, T.Lee 1, T.Dean 1, J.Schroder 1, A.Lambert 1, J.Cummings 1; Learmonth: M.Rowe 3, D.Folkes 2, D.Anderson 2, J.Crilly 1
BEST: Daylesford: C.Molivas, J.Schroder, M.Dean, B.Jones, T.Nesbitt, A.Boyse; Learmonth: W.Green, M.Rowe, A.Hare, T.Mitchell, C.Kimber, J.Crilly
Buninyong 1.6 4.10 7.15 7.22 (64)
Ballan 1.0 2.3 3.5 3.7 (25)
GOALS: Buninyong J.Ottavi 3, L.Stewart 3, L.Cullen 1; Ballan Seniors: J.Kurzman 1, H.Bongart 1, A.Hine 1
BEST: Buninyong: J.Robertson, B.Marchant, L.Stewart, A.Ebery, J.Marshall, H.Donald; Ballan Seniors: R.Bongart, A.Tanner, B.Colley, D.Velden, H.Bongart, T.Van Leth
Hepburn 9.4 13.9 20.12 22.19 (151)
Waubra 2.1 4.3 6.5 8.5 (53)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 8, M.Banner 4, S.Tighe 2, B.Mckay 2, N.Lowe 1, T.Brown 1, M.Mckay 1, I.Grant 1, D.Dennis 1, J.Cook 1; Waubra: L.McLeod 2, S.Buck 1, J.Parker 1, T.Hall 1, G.Ross 1, B.Colligan 1, D.Jenkins 1
BEST - Hepburn R.Ferraro, J.Grant, I.Grant, S.Tighe, A.McKay, J.Wallesz; Waubra: H.Roscoe, D.Jenkins, J.Knights, L.McLeod, R.Petrascu, A.Clark
Skipton 6.6 16.10 21.19 29.25 (199)
Beaufort 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.2 (14)
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 10, J.Wilson 5, M.Cullinan 4, A.Pitson 3, A.Nestor 2, B.Meek 1, D.Phillips 1, L.Stranks 1, M.Walsh 1, J.Maddock 1; Beaufort: T.Haase 1, D.Wenn 1
BEST - Skipton: R.Monument, A.Nestor, J.Wilson, J.Maddock, J.Draffin, S.Romeril; Beaufort: R.Luke, C.Mahony, T.McKenzie, T.Haase, L.Harris, L.Cox
Newlyn 2.4 8.8 14.8 17.9 (111)
Clunes 0.2 1.5 2.7 3.10 (28)
GOALS - Newlyn : M.Mcgrath 4, M.Phelps 3, S.Willmott 2, D.Fishwick 2, K.Collins 2, T.Carey 2, L.Hoy 1, J.Lee 1; Clunes: M.Kasparian 1, D.Bulluss 1, N.Clarke 1
BEST - Newlyn: T.Carey, C.Giampaolo, M.Mcgrath, J.Labbett, S.Willmott, D.Wehrung; Clunes: N.Clarke, J.Thomas, A.Riches, J.Radlof, J.Robertson, M.Ryan
Gordon 5.2 5.5 8.9 10.13 (73)
Carngham-Linton Seniors 2.0 6.2 7.4 8.5 (53)
GOALS - Gordon: B.Sutcliffe 5, J.Gorman 2, B.Frazer 2, R.Ranieri 1; Carngham-Linton : C.Lloyd 1, J.Foley 1, N.O'Brien 1, M.Picken 1, D.Wynd 1, J.Pound 1, T.Scoble 1, T.Clark 1
BEST - Gordon: E.Crackel, B.Veale, R.Clampit, G.Clifford, M.Griffiths, M.Nolan; Carngham Linton Seniors: K.Raven, N.O'Brien, T.Raven, A.McPherson, C.Lloyd, T.Clark
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.