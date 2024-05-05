The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Footy HQ Featured
Review

CHNL A grade review: Learmonth holds out charging Daylesford

DB
By David Brehaut
May 6 2024 - 8:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learmonth goalshooter Emily Findlay proved a match-winner against Daylesford in the CHNL A grade competition at Learmonth on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Learmonth goalshooter Emily Findlay proved a match-winner against Daylesford in the CHNL A grade competition at Learmonth on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Reigning premier Learmonth has held out a charging Daylesford by the barest of margins in a Central Highlands Netball League A grade grand final rematch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.