CHNL A grade review: Learmonth holds out charging Daylesford

Reigning premier Learmonth has held out a charging Daylesford by the barest of margins in a Central Highlands Netball League A grade grand final rematch.
The Lakies gave up as much as a 13-goal lead to fall over the line 39-38 at Learmonth on Saturday.
Learmonth was in total control in the first half before a resurgent Daylesford made a run in the last quarter.
Lakies coach Jordan O'Keefe said he could not have been prouder of his players.
With depleted numbers, O'Keefe chose to use the same seven players for 100 per cent game time.
"I couldn't be happier. It was such a brave effort."
He said there was no doubt that fatigue set in late, but they had stuck at it to hold on against a quality combination.
Learmonth jumped away to a lead in the double figures, leading by 11 goals at half-time, and still appeared to have a firm grip on the contest going into the last quarter.
However, there would be no denying Daylesford as it made a charge.
"We can take a lot out of it," O'Keefe said with a view that he had a number of players set to return.
O'Keefe was full of praise for the game of goal shooter Emily Findlay, who had stepped up to A grade this season.
He said she provided a great target and had been rock solid against a high quality player in Peta Fay.
Findlay scored 25 of Learmonth's goals.
O'Keefe was also impressed by the performance of goalkeeper Maggie Brown in a high pressure game.
Learmonth heads the ladder after four rounds as one of three teams on 16 premiership points.
Newlyn and Springbank are second and third, while Hepburn, Ballan, Rokewood-Corindhap, Gordon and Daylesford make up the top eight.
It was Daylesford first loss of the season.
Two-time CHNL A grade best and fairest Kate Omeara made a one-off appearance with her former team Rokewood-Corindhap, which defeated Bungaree by 20 goals.
Dunnstown and Creswick were also separated by just one goal, the Towners curiously winning with the same scoreline at Learmonth and Daylesford
FINAL SCORES
Gordon 50 d Carngham-Linton 36
Dunnstown 39 d Creswick 38
Rokewood-Corindhap 58 d Bungaree 38
Learmonth 39 d Daylesford 38
Ballan 62 d Buninyong 38
Hepburn 77 d Waubra 31
Beaufort 70 d Skipton 51
Newlyn 63 d Clunes 30
LADDER: LEARMONTH 16, 240.40; NEWLYN 16, 210.91; SPRINGBANK 16, 166.02; HEPBURN 12, 138.27; BALLAN 12, 129.81; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 12, 124.53; GORDON 12, 105.26; DAYLESFORD 8, 137.25; Beaufort 8, 119.15; Clunes 8, 81.56; Skipton 8, 72.89; Buninyong 4, 83; Dunnstown 4, 75.14; Carngham-Linton 4, 62.44; Bungaree 0, 55.23; Creswick 0, 46.78; Waubra 0, 46.24
