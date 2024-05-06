BFNL VOTES | Bewley makes it four voting games in a row

It's three best-on-ground performances for Darley ace Brett Bewley after his side's impressive victory over Ballarat on Saturday afternoon.
The Devils were well serviced across the field with Bewley's double Luther Baker producing a strong performance of his own, picking up the fur votes.
It was a one-way street for East Point with Matt Johnston just pipping the returning Jacob Brown for the major votes.
Lachlan Cassidy managed to pick up the five votes for his first three quarters against Redan, despite his team going down. In fact, Sebastopol had a huge possessions win in that contest. Redan's Rory Gunsser picked up the four votes.
At Sunbury, Tyson Lever and Brock Landt were impressive in their big win over Bacchus Marsh, while Josh Guthrie also voted for the third successive game.
Finally, Malachi White continued his fine season for North Ballarat, picking up maximum votes in a clean sweep for the Roosters in their big win over Lake Wendouree
BALLARAT v DARLEY
5 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
4 - Luther Baker (Darley)
3 - Matt Denham (Darley)
2 - Billy Myers (Darley)
1 - Lewis Rinaldi (Ballarat)
NORTH BALLARAT v LAKE WENDOUREE
5 - Malachi White (North Ballarat)
4 - Joshua Sparkman (North Ballarat)
3 - Brock Leonard (North Ballarat)
2 - Riley Pokinghorne (North Ballarat)
1 - Dakin Morris (North Ballarat)
EAST POINT v MELTON SOUTH
5 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
4 - Jacob Brown (East Point)
3 - Jackson Merrett (East Point)
2 - Strahan Robinson (East Point)
1 - Joe Dodd (East Point)
REDAN v SEBASTOPOL
5 - Lachlan Cassidy (Sebastopol)
4 - Rory Gunsser (Redan)
3 - Bailey Medwell (Sebastopol)
2 - Marty Boyer (Redan)
1 - Tony Lockyer (Sebastopol)
BACCHUS MARSH v SUNBURY
5 - Tyson Lever (Sunbury)
4 - Brock Landt (Sunbury)
3 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
2 - Tyson Shea (Bacchus Marsh)
1 - Benjamin Cameron (Sunbury)
ROUND 4 LEADERBOARD
18 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
14 - Lachlan Cassidy (Sebastopol)
13 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
10 - Tyson Shea (Bacchus Marsh)
10 - Lewis Rinaldi (Ballarat)
10 - Billy Myers (Darley)
