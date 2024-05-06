ALL THE BFNL ROUND 4 STATS | How did Redan win that one?

REDAN v SEBASTOPOL
Sebastopol really will be kicking themselves after letting slip a golden opportunity to pick up its second win of the season given the amount of play they had in the clash against Redan.
Statistics provided by Premier Data show the Burra had 90 more disposals on the day and 25 ore marks, but weren't able to get the job done where it mattered most on the scoreboard.
The loss of Lachlan Cassidy was a huge blow to the Burra. Up until his injury he had 29 possessions and, despite playing less time than everyone else, he still finished with the highest ranking points on the day.
Redan would be thrilled with the even contribution across the field with Rory Gunsser's 26 touches and Lachie George's 25 the leading possession winners for their team. Mary Boyer's 19 touches, 11 marks and three goals were also important in the 11-point win
REDAN STATS
SEBASTOPOL STATS
BALLARAT v DARLEY
Darley's tall targets proved to be the key to its big win over Ballarat with the Devils bringing down 16 marks inside 50, as opposed to Ballaray's six.
That aerial dominance and centre clearances (21-6) in Darley's favour gave the Devils the field position they needed to be able to record a strong win on the road.
Again it was Brett Bewley who was a class above the rest of the players on the field, finishing with 42 touches including 23 contested possessions, 11 clearance and 10 inside 50s.
The other impressive aspect was the performance of Luther Baker who was impressive with 32 of his own.. Matt Denham was also prolific with 21 possessions of his own.
BALLARAT STATS
DARLEY STATS
EAST POINT v MELTON SOUTH
It was a huge day out at Eastern Oval for East Point and the domination of its win was reflected in the stats with the Kangaroos having 436 disposals for the game against 273, with them also dominating the marks 141 to 71.
Individually, it was all one way traffic for the home side who had 13 of the top 15 ranking points scorers. The return of Jacob Brown saw him pick up 34 disposals across half-back, while Matt Johnston and Jackson Merrett would had leather poisoning after the game, each racking up more than 30 touches.
Darby Schilder was the top Melton South scorer with 30 touches, including 11 contested possessions.
The other stand-out was Strahan Robinson's eight goals, but even those left him a fair way down the list for East Point, finishing with 99 ranking points.
EAST POINT STATS
MELTON SOUTH STATS
BACCHUS MARSH v SUNBURY
Sunbury's Tyson Lever had a day out against Bacchus Marsh, finishing with 31 disposals, 13 marks and 10 contested possessions top be the top ranking points player on the ground.
In what was a fairly even spread across the board, Sunbury had six of the top eight possession winners on the ground in their strong win over the Cobras.
For Bacchus Marsh, Luke Goetz again topped the ranking points due to his performance in the ruck, but it was Tyson Shea who stood out for his team until he was curtailed by Brock Landt in his first game for the season.
BACCHUS MARSH STATS
SUNBURY STATS
NORTH BALLARAT v LAKE WENDOUREE
North Ballarat's dominance across the ground was shown in a huge discrepancy in the amount of possessions between them and Lake Wendouree.
The Roosters finished with 370 disposals in their 96-point win to just 237 from the Lakers
In fact the Roosters were convincing winners in all the major stats department, but the Lakers can be proud of the way they pressured the opposition, slightly winning the pressure index and the tackle count.
Individually, it was a fairly even performance across the board from North Ballarat with Malachi White impressing with 28 disposals, of which 23 were contested. Josh Sparkman had 33 touches, while Brock Leonard was also prolific, but it was his 11 tackles that stood out.
Angus Goves 27 possessions was a clear front runner for Lake Wendouree, but the Lakers would also be happy with the game of Tom Zampatti with 21.
NORTH BALLARAT STATS
LAKE WENDOUREE STATS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.