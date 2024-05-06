The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

ALL THE BFNL ROUND 4 STATS | How did Redan win that one?

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
May 7 2024 - 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rory Gunsser was statistically Redan's best player in the win over Sebastopol on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Rory Gunsser was statistically Redan's best player in the win over Sebastopol on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence

REDAN v SEBASTOPOL

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.