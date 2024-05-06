The Courier
'He's run his heart out': Sherman and Aussies miss out on Olympic relay berth

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 6 2024 - 2:47pm, first published 2:36pm
Cooper Sherman and his Australian 4x400m relay team have missed out on Olympic qualification, finishing sixth in their qualifying race
Ballarat sprinter Cooper Sherman and his Australian 4x400m teammates have missed out on a Paris Olympic berth after finishing sixth in their Olympic qualifying race at the World Relay Championships in the Bahamas.

