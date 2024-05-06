McEvoys' Derby winner Coco Sun could be headed to Queensland

After another group one for the Ballarat-based Tony and Calvin McEvoy trained combination, stable star Coco Sun could now be headed to Queensland to chase even further riches.
Ridden superbly by jockey Jamie Kah, the star three-year-old backed up her third placing in the South Australian Oaks to claim the $1 million group one South Australian Derby (2500).
For the McEvoys it was their first SA Derby win, and for Kah, it was her first group one in her home state.
Tony McEvoy indicated there was a good chance Coco Sun would now head to Eagle Farm for the Queensland Oaks
Kah gave Coco Sun ($5) the run of the race trailing the leaders before driving her way through in the home straight to score a tough 1.25 lengths win from Warmonger ($6) with Air Assault ($26), three-quarters of a length away third.
McEvoy was emotional about taking out another key feature of Australian racing "It is very exciting," McEvoy said. "These are the races we like to win.
"This is a really good filly. Calvin was here last week and both he and Jamie were so bullish about backing her up.
"I spoke to the owner Terry Jarvis who is in New Zealand, he backed us and said if the filly was fine to go ahead."
Meanwhile, the Henry Dwyer camp has reported that champion mare Asfoora has settled in well to her new surrounds at Newmarket in the United Kingdom as she chases riches in the King's Stand Stakes (1100m) at Royal Ascot in June.
Asfoora, a multiple group winner, will have her first run in the United Kingdom on May 25 at the Temple Stakes at Hadrock Races. The group one King's Stand Stakes will be run on Wednesday June 19.
