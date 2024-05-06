Brown Hill man arrested after pursuit from Geelong to Ballarat

A Brown Hill man has been arrested after a pursuit from Geelong to Ballarat ended in Bridge Mall on Monday, May 6.
The 25-year-old was one of two men who allegedly evaded police in a vehicle with stolen number plates in the Geelong suburb of Grovedale earlier in the day.
The driver of the silver Toyota Corolla was seen allegedly driving erratically on the Surf Coast Highway about 2pm before allegedly speeding away from officers.
"With the assistance of Air Wing, police monitored the Toyota through Grovedale and near Elaine along the Midland Highway," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"Officers successfully deployed stop sticks on the vehicle in the township of Elaine."
The driver allegedly continued to drive the car into Ballarat before coming to a stop in Bridge Mall.
The Brown Hill man and a 23-year-old Leopold man were arrested a short time later.
Ballarat residents on social media reported seeing multiple police vehicles following the car through Buninyong, Mount Helen and on Peel Street during the incident.
Police are appealing for anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
