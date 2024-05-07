Cost blow outs for Ballarat in state budget

Despite Ballarat leader's wishes for major transformational projects, most of the spending for the city in the state budget is going to the rising cost of existing projects.
Families will be able to redeem a $400 one off payment per government school student to help with cost of living pressures.
Upgrades to Woady Yaloak Primary School have increased by $2 million because of market escalation.
The Keeping Ballarat Moving project, a 2018 election promise to upgrade six intersections across the city, will cost an extra $10 million.
Five intersection have been completed, and last year the Dyson Drive roundabout was delayed because of land acquisition issues.
The total project will now cost $70 million because of a "range of factors, including weather conditions".
As part of the regional roads upgrades, Miners Rest is getting pedestrian crossings.
There is no funding pledged for major roads projects in Ballarat - council wanted to see funding for duplication of Ballarat-Carngham Road and planning for Dyson Drive.
Money is back in the budget for the Beaufort Bypass which was previously unknown because of the federal government's infrastructure review.
Joint funds from federal and state government together show a cost of $48 million for planning and preconstruction.
This is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
Additions to Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment have increased the project cost by $54 million, taking the total project to $650 million.
The women and children's hub is expanding to include more maternity beds, resulting in the increased cost.
Budget papers said the project schedule has been revised and is now expected to be completed a year earlier, by the end of 2027.
More details became available about a dedicated mental health, alcohol and drug emergency hub in Ballarat.
The government will spend $5.4 million to deliver the new hub in the emergency department.
It was first announced as part of the 2022-23 budget and is expected to be completed before the end of June 2028.
The trans and gender diverse clinic in Ballarat will continue - funded thought a statewide program.
The Ballarat train station upgrade, which will build an accessible overpass between the two platforms, will cost an additional $1 million.
The budget papers said this was because parts of the project had been "reclassified" from operational to capital expenses.
The Lydiard Street level crossing upgrade has been delayed until the end of 2025.
The Western Rail Plan, which aims to electrify trains between Melton and Melbourne, does not have a completion date because the government is waiting on "detailed planning and development activities".
If completed, it would create faster V/Line routes on the Ballarat Line.
MORE TO COME
