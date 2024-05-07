Man jailed after attacking brother with angle grinder and butane torch

A 10-year-old who witnessed an attack on his father with an angle grinder and butane torch had kept a knife hidden on him out of fear since the attack, a court has heard.
The child was the son of a man who was attacked by his brother at his home in December last year during a drug-induced psychosis.
The victim and his wife gave victim impact statements as part of a sentencing hearing for the 47-year-old attacker at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The man will not be named to protect the identity of the victim's children.
In the two victim impact statements, both said they lived in a state of "constant fear" and have trouble sleeping since the incident.
The attack occurred on December 30, 2023, when the 47-year-old man was invited to his brother's house to fix a motorbike.
In the lead up to the attack, the court was told the 47-year-old man asked the 10-year-old child "what would you do if I killed your mum and dad?".
At about 4am on December 30, 2023, the 47-year-old man awoke in a bungalow he was sleeping in to "voices" he had been hearing, and began damaging property.
The man's brother came out to the bungalow and asked him to leave.
The 47-year-old man turned on an angle grinder and attacked the man, holding it to his arms and neck and saying "I'll kill you, I'll kill you".
The victim was cut when he pushed the man off of him.
The 47-year-old then attacked the victim with a butane torch, burning his face.
He was arrested and taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital on January 1, where he became aggressive towards staff members and resisted police.
Since the offending, the man had been taken to Sunshine Hospital under a drug-induced psychosis.
Magistrate Michelle Myktytowycz said he 47-year-old had been homeless at the time of the attack, and using up to 0.3 grams of ice daily.
A psychiatrist's report noted the man's lack of remorse and "pervasive tendency to externalise blame" for his offending.
He was sentenced to 17 months imprisonment, with a non-parole period of eight months and 112 days recognised as being served.
