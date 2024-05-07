The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man jailed after attacking brother with angle grinder and butane torch

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 7 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

A 10-year-old who witnessed an attack on his father with an angle grinder and butane torch had kept a knife hidden on him out of fear since the attack, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.