The entertainer's dream in Winter Valley

Welcome to your dream family home! Located in the sought-after Winter Valley, this spacious residence provides comfort, convenience and ample space for your growing family.
The house has four large bedrooms, including a spacious main bedroom with a walk-in robe and ensuite.
Enjoy the luxury of three separate living areas, perfect for entertaining guests or simply unwinding with your loved ones.
The open plan kitchen and meals area provide a central hub for family gatherings and culinary adventures, and includes a built-in coffee machine.
Step outside to the expansive undercover area, ideal for hosting barbecues or relaxing in the fresh air. You can also soak up the sunshine in your own private, solar-heated swimming pool and spa.
Convenience is key, with close proximity to schools, Delacombe Town Centre and sporting facilities ensuring that everything your family needs is within easy reach.
Situated on a generous allotment of 811 square metres, there's plenty of room for kids to play and pets to roam.
Don't miss this opportunity to make Winter Valley your family's new home. Schedule a viewing with the agency today and experience the lifestyle you've been dreaming of.
