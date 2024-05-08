The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

"Rationing nappies": cost of living pressures push essentials out of reach

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 8 2024 - 4:35pm, first published 4:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DV Collective and Empower Our Community Ballarat founder Kylie Johanson with one of the nappy collection points at Lucas Woolworths. Picture by Lachlan Bence
DV Collective and Empower Our Community Ballarat founder Kylie Johanson with one of the nappy collection points at Lucas Woolworths. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Desperate Ballarat mothers are "rationing" nappies for their children as cost of living pressures push some essentials out of reach.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.