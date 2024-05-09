Molivas moves to top of The Courier CHFL player of the year voting

Chris Molivas has swept to the lead in The Courier Central Highlands Football League Player of the Year Award.
The new Daylesford recruit has gone to the top of voting after playing a pivotal role in the Bulldogs' 17-point over Learmonth in round four on Saturday.
He earned seven votes to move to 21.
Molivas is two in front of the injured Mitch Comben (Bungaree), Kynan Raven (Carngham-Linton), Sean Tighe (Hepburn) and Sean Willmott (Newlyn).
Raven and Tighe received nine votes.
It was a day of perfect 10s for Skipton's Rhys Monument.
He added the maximum 10 votes to his season tally after kicking 10 goals for the Emus against Beaufort.
Newlyn ruckman Tom Carey also received 10 votes.
Carey has had a fine start to the season after missing the second half of 2023 with a back injury.
GORDON V CARNGHAM-LINTON
9-Kynan Raven (CL)
5-Ethan Crackel (G)
4-Tarun Raven (CL), Nick O'Brien (CL)
3-Bailey Veale (G)
2-Ben Frazer (G), Rohan Clampit (G)
1-Tom Clark (CL)
DUNNSTOWN V CRESWICK
6-Jordan Crone (D)
5-Branden Sternberg (C), Flynn Stevenson (D)
4-Connor Tangey (D)
3-Tom Wardell (D), Mitch Tuddenham (D)
2-Will Henderson (D), Pat Tuddenham (D)
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V BUNGAREE
8-Tom Wakefield (B),
5-Michael Lockyer (B), Dallas Martin (B)
4-James Lukich (B)
3-Ben Dodd (B)
2-Charlie Long (RC), Dalton Murphy (B)
1-Isaac Quick (B)
LEARMONTH V DAYLESFORD
7-Chris Molivas (D)
5-Ben Jones (D)
4-Jordan Schroder (D), Max Rowe (L)
3-Matt Dean (D), Will Green (L)
2-Cam Kimber (L)
1-Alex Boys (D), Tom Mitchell (L)
BALLAN V BUNINYONG
5-Jack Robertson (Bu), Ryan Bongart (Ba)
4-Bayden Marchant (Bu), Ayden Tanner (Ba)
3-Lochie Stewart (Bu), Blake Colley (Ba)
2-Anthony Ebery (Bu), Daniel Velden (Ba)
1-Trae Van Leth (Ba), Harley Bongart (Ba)
HEPBURN V WAUBRA
9-Sean Tighe (H)
5-Brad McKay (H), Jordan Grant (H)
4-Andrew McKay (H)
3-Harry Roscoe (W)
2-Jack Blackburn (H), Ricky Ferraro (H)
BEAUFORT V SKIPTON
10-Rhys Monument (S)
6-Jacob Maddock (S)
5-Declan Phillips (S)
4-Aden Nestor (S)
2-Jack Wilson (S), Lakota Stranks (S)
1-Ryan Luke (B)
NEWLYN V CLUNES
10-Tom Carey (N)
7-Mitch McGrath (N)
4-Chris Giampaolo (N), Daniel Wehrung (N)
2-Sean Willmott (N), Jed Labbett (N)
1-Liam Gunn (N)
LEADERBOARD
21-Chris Molivas (Daylesford)
19-Mitch Comben (Bungaree), Kynan Raven (Carngham-Linton), Sean Tighe (Hepburn), Sean Willmott (Newlyn)
17-Cam Kimber (Learmonth)
16-Ben Simpson (Bungaree), Harry Roscoe (Waubra), Tom Carey (Newlyn)
15-Alex Boyse (Daylesford), Nick O'Brien (Carngham-Linton)
14-Dallas Martin (Bungaree), Tyson Scoble (Carngham-Linton)
13-Liam Hoy (Newlyn)
12-Blake Colley (Ballan), Chris Giampaolo (Newlyn), Joel Ottavi (Buninyong), Tom Wakefield (Bungaree), Will Green (Learmonth)
