BFNL ROUND 5 PREVIEW | Blockbuster test for Sunbury and North, must win for Burra and Cobras

KEY TO THE GAME: If there's going to be turn up this weekend it might just be this game given the Lions got the job done at Darley Park last season. But on form, the Devils have to start this game as favourite. Redan will be bolstered by the re-signing of its coach Gary Learmonth to a new two-year deal, it will give the club stability as it goes about its build. There's a lot to like about Redan, but the concern is the Darley midfield dominance. Sebas failed to make Redan pay last week, expect Darley to be a lot cleaner where it counts.