Another East Point premiership player joins Bungaree

CHFL power Bungaree has picked up another Ballarat Football Netball League premiership player.
Clay Bilney becomes the fourth East Point grand final-winning player on the Demons' list.
He has been selected to make his Bungaree debut against Dunnstown at Bungaree on Saturday.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said Bilney had family ties at the Demons as well as being a former teammate of several players from his time at East Point.
He said Bilney had been training with the club for sometime and his availability was timely given the run of injuries Bungaree was experiencing.
With John Butler and Mitch Comben already sidelined with hamstring issues, Waight confirmed co-captain Lachie Thornton had suffered a broken foot.
Waight said hopefully Thornton would be back before the end of the season, but the setback would see him out for an extended time.
Thornton joins Ambrose Gillett (ribs and spleen) as long-term injured players, while tall defender Matt Geary (Achilles tendon) is yet to play this season.
Bilney played in East Point's 2018 and 2019 premiership sides, but has played only a handful of games since.
He made five appearances, including a final, for the Roos in 2022, but spent last year travelling.
Bilney played alongside now Bungaree players Dallas Martin (2018, 2019), Joel Mahar (2019) and Lachie Thornton (2018) in premierships with East Point.
Curiously, nine 2018 East Point premiership are now with CHFL clubs and seven from 2019.
The others include: Adam Nestor (Skipton) 2018-19, Mitch Walsh (Skipton) 2018-19, Brad Whittaker (Dunnstown) 2018-19, Mitch Tuddenham (Dunnstown) 2019, Rhys Monument (2018), Joel Ottavi (2018) and Chris Quinlan (2018).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.