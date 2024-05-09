The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Redan coach Learmonth locked-in for two more seasons

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
May 9 2024 - 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redan coach Gary Learmonth has signed for another two seasons. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Redan coach Gary Learmonth has signed for another two seasons. Picture by Lachlan Bence

REDAN has moved to secure its long term leadership with Gary Learmonth agreeing to a two-year extension of his coaching term at City Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
BFNL and CHFL R5 selected sides
BFNL and CHFL R5 selected sides
David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon
No comments

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.