The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Sprint queen Armani Anderson named in first Australian team

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
May 9 2024 - 4:50pm
Armani Anderson with coach Gerrard Keating. Anderson has been named in the 100m in her first national team for the Oceania Championships. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Armani Anderson with coach Gerrard Keating. Anderson has been named in the 100m in her first national team for the Oceania Championships. Picture by Lachlan Bence

NATIONAL All-schools 100m champion, Ballarat's Armani Anderson has continued her meteoric rise, named in her first Australian team for the Oceania Championships in June in Fiji.

