The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

Rebels aim to build on their confidence after tough week

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 9 2024 - 9:10pm, first published 9:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The GWV Rebels girls celebrated their first win of the season last weekend. Picture by Kate Healy
The GWV Rebels girls celebrated their first win of the season last weekend. Picture by Kate Healy

THE confidence is building in the Greater Western Victoria Rebels camp with the girls picking up their first win of the season last weekend, while the boys went down on the last kick.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
BFNL and CHFL R5 selected sides
BFNL and CHFL R5 selected sides
David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon
No comments

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.