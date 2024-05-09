Rebels aim to build on their confidence after tough week

THE confidence is building in the Greater Western Victoria Rebels camp with the girls picking up their first win of the season last weekend, while the boys went down on the last kick.
This weekend the Rebels travel to La Trobe University to face Gippsland Power in what should be an interesting pair of contests.
Girls coach Sally Riley said she was thrilled with her side's willingness to work after Bendigo came back strongly at the start of the last quarter last week.
"It was so good to see the girls rewarded for their effort on the weekend but more importantly they are enjoying their football which ultimately was the reason we won" she said.
"The girls are starting to trust themselves more and self-belief is growing. I was very proud of them on the weekend for playing smart footy."
For the boys it was heartbreak in the dying seconds having led all game.
"Although disappointed with the loss in the final seconds of the game, I could not have been prouder of the boys and their efforts," Talent Lead Brook Brown said.
"Their first half of football was the best we have played all year, and with five debutantes playing their first Coates Talent League game we continue to focus on the development of our younger players given our injury/unavailability list.
"We continue to review and work on building fundamentals and to see the improvement in the group and individuals over the last month has been really encouraging."
"The girls were super, it was just brilliant to see reward for effort, it was a fantastic game of football to watch, and to see our girls really dig in throughout the day to pressure the ball carrier, move the ball and create scoring opportunities shows that they have been trusting and willing to play the way coach Sally
Riley has been wanting. I want to make mention of Bindi Crabtree who come back into the side following a pretty bad long term injury. To see her complete her rehab and show determination to get back to playing Coates Talent League was purely outstanding." Brown stated.
The girls will welcome back Claire Lightfoot for her first game this year, following a long-term injury and Maggie Johnstone and Lucy Eales come back into the side.
The boys will welcome back Floyd Burmeister, Ben McGlade and Jack Ough into the side. Jett Grayland will debut in his first Coates Talent League game.
GIRLS SQUAD
Chelsea Jew, Elsie Conroy, Millie Lang, Piper Joyce, Jovie Skewes- Clinton, Maggie Johnstone, Lucy Eales, Tansy Seymour, Bindi Crabtree, Bella Davies, Olivia Wolter, Tahni Turner, Chloe Walker, Annabelle Glossop, Maddison Cotton, Ruby Thomas, Imogen O'Brien, Claire Mahony, Elsie Day, Claire Lightfoot, Charley Gartlan, Scarlett O'Donnell, Elise Cook
BOYS TEAM
B: Archie Taylor, Mitchell Lloyd, Ben McGlade
HB: Brodie Phillips, Hugh Toner, Ollie Hannaford
C: Connor Weidemann, Harry Lawson, Jack Ough
HF: Harley Hicks, Fraser Molan, Cooper Glenwright-McGuane
F: Sam McDonald, Floyd Burmeister, Charlie McKinnon
R: Chad Finck, Harry Charleson, Reggie Mast
Inter: Jett Grayland, Archie Caldow, Linc Koliba, Riley Holloway, Talor Byrne, Hugh Moran
Emerg: Dean Harten, Sam Janetzki
