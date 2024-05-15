Alfredton's Triple Zero Hero wins award after jumping to his mum's rescue

A six-year-old in Alfredton is being honoured by Triple Zero Victoria, after springing to action during his mother's hour of need.
It was a "hot and horrible" afternoon on January 12 when Rennae Schultz' water broke four weeks early, as she was getting ready to go to bed.
As her partner was out of Victoria for work, the task was left to her son Lenny Mallia to call triple-zero when she started experiencing contractions in the bathroom.
Listening to the advice of his triple-zero call taker Sean, Lenny laid out a towel for his mother, grabbed her a pillow and placed a face washer on her head to cool her down.
He told Sean the family's address, turned the outside light on, and unlocked the door as paramedics arrived at the scene.
Ms Schultz was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital where she gave birth to Ronnie, delivered via caesarean in the minutes before midnight.
"When the time came I thought 'Lenny, I need you to call an ambulance'. He got my phone, knew the number, knew the address straight away," Ms Schultz said.
"Apart from contractions and trying to keep a baby in, everything worked out perfectly."
"The paramedics told Lenny to grab some clothes and that he could come with them if his auntie wasn't here. He said to them 'no I can't, the man on the phone told me I wasn't allowed to leave mum's side'.
"So that was cute. He followed through and my sister told me that he was as cool as a cucumber by the time she got here, telling her 'don't forget to lock up the house'."
Lenny said he had learned how to call triple-zero thanks to a CFA visit to his school, St Thomas More Primary, arranged by his foundation teacher Mrs Cudia.
Ms Schultz and Lenny had also practiced what to do if he needed to call triple-zero less than 24 hours before the call took place.
Last Thursday, Ms Schultz received a call from Triple Zero Victoria informing her that Lenny's call taker Sean had nominated him for a Triple Zero Hero award.
The family will attend a ceremony at the Melbourne Museum on July 24 to accept the award and meet Sean.
The awards ceremony will also have a chocolate fountain.
Lenny said he felt "happy" and "excited" to be honoured with the award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.