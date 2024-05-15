The Courier
Alfredton's Triple Zero Hero wins award after jumping to his mum's rescue

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 15 2024 - 12:00pm
Rennae Schultz with her son Lenny Mallia at their home in Alfredton. Picture by Adam Trafford
A six-year-old in Alfredton is being honoured by Triple Zero Victoria, after springing to action during his mother's hour of need.

