Winter brings the wow factor to Ballarat | Eat Play Stay winter 2024

Blame it on the weather, but Ballarat usually gets a bad wrap during winter. The reality however, is so much brighter.
While the mercury falls, the streets well and truly light up, kicking off on June 1 with White Night. Sprinkling the city with illuminations, projections, music and interactive works, it's a memorable way to herald the new season.
Those who can't get enough of this kind of spectacle should,also head to Sovereign Hill for the return of its immersive sound and light experience, Winter Wonderlights. From June 28 to July 21, the living museum delights with faux snow falling in the streets and wonderful theatre, food and activities. Once the sun goes down, changing light projections bring the famous streetscape to life in a spectacular display.
While you're in town for the shimmering light show, why not stay a little longer and check out the Ballarat Winter Festival, which runs from June 29 to July 21. Kryal Castle turns into a frozen kingdom during June and July, with fiery swords lighting up the main arena, and people of all ages get their skates on for the pop-up ice skating rink in Ballarat's CBD.
Speaking of putting on a show, winter is also the season to check out the Grampians' wonderful waterfalls, and with a bit of luck (and patience) an awe-inspiring display by the whales who migrate to South West Victoria.
The snow-capped mountains in North East Victoria are equally as speccy, and an annual drawcard for adventurers of all ages.
Ballarat's best pie competition and food and wine festival Heathcote on Show are also scheduled for the coming months, and you can read all about these winter highlights and more in this edition of ACM's seasonal magazine, Eat Play Stay.
Take this guide with you as you explore our beautiful towns, villages and regional cities, and don't forget to share you own winter happy snaps via Instagram with the hashtag #eatplaystay_acm.
Click here to read the new edition online.
