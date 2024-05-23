The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/From The Press Box
Opinion

That Winmar moment evolves to vital talk East Point wants to spark now

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 23 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The story behind Nicky Winmar's iconic pose, now immortalised in a statue at Perth's Optus Stadium, has been evolving and become bigger with time. Picture by Getty Images
The story behind Nicky Winmar's iconic pose, now immortalised in a statue at Perth's Optus Stadium, has been evolving and become bigger with time. Picture by Getty Images

THE ICONIC moment St Kilda footballer Nicky Winmar raised his jumper, pointed to his skin declaring he was black and proud is evolving.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports
BFNL and CHFL R7 selected teams
BFNL and CHFL R7 selected teams
David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon
No comments

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.