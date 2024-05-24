Former Ballarat star Froling looms large over huge home weekend

A run of three successive wins for the Ballarat Miners women will be put to the ultimate test when they go up against Knox on Saturday night, before backing up with Diamond Valley on Sunday.
But it's the Knox game, and in particular the return of Alicia Froling to Selkirk Stadium, that looks likely to determine how this weekend goes for the in-form home team.
Froling has led her side to a 9-2 start to the year, but last week was an uncharacteristic low for her team, getting thumped at Mount Gambier.
On that occasion, Knox had just 26 points on the board to half-time, eventually going down 81-63. Froling though was the leading scorer with 20 points and 10 rebounds, although she'd like to take back her four of 12 from the free throw line.
The Miners big four of Alex Bunton, Chloe Bibby, Abbey Wehrang and Mehryn Kraker will be tasked with limiting the powerful left-hander as they go about chasing what would be the best win of the season to date.
At 5-5, the Miners have got themselves back into the season and currently sit in ninth position, two wins will have them inside the top eight at the conclusion of the round.
While Knox will be a huge game, the Miners can't afford to take their eye off the ball on Sunday against Diamond Valley, in what is quite simply a must-win game. The Miners will start as warm favourites on Sunday against the 3-6 opposition.
Diamond Valley is a team that can have six or seven players get the score on the board, but Gemma Potter's 16 points was as good as it got in their loss to Dandenong last round.
For the Miners men, it's a matter of working out how to close the tight games, given the three losses but three points or less so far this season.
At 7-3, the men remain in a great spot on the ladder, sitting in third but it could be so much better. this weekend, like the women, Knox looms as the key game.
The Raiders find themselves clinging to eighth spot on the table with a 6-5 record.
Like their women's team, it was a poor first quarter that cost Knox last round, trailing 32-13 at the first change before losing 98-77.
Kyle Bowen's 14 rebounds were a highlight, but KJ Keagin's 20 points was the top scorer.
Also like the women's game, Saturday's match looks the toughest of the two tests with Diamond Valley's men's team currently sitting 18th on the ladder with just two wins from nine games.
Saturday night's women's clash gets underway at 5.30pm with Sunday's women's match from 12noon. The men hit the court at 7.30pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.
