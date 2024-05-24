The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Analysis

CHFL R7 selection overview: Hepburn loses another big name

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 24 2024 - 12:26pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dunnstown joint coach Brad Whitaker is an important inclusion in attack for the Towners' big-time clash with Buninyong on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Dunnstown joint coach Brad Whitaker is an important inclusion in attack for the Towners' big-time clash with Buninyong on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Hepburn will go into its vital clash with Newlyn in the CHFL on Saturday without a marquee recruit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.