The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Letters

'Poor forward planning results in money wasted' in this week's letters

May 25 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dyson Drive and Carngham Road intersection in January, before works restarted. Picture by Adam Trafford
The Dyson Drive and Carngham Road intersection in January, before works restarted. Picture by Adam Trafford

QUESTION ON ROUNDABOUT

Why put in a roundabout at the Dyson Drive and Carngham Road intersection, when in the not-too-distant future it will require traffic lights, like the Carngham Road, La Trobe Street and Learmonth Street intersection adjacent to the former saleyards just a couple of years ago, when it was obvious the roundabout there couldn't cope with the volume of traffic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.