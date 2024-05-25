'Poor forward planning results in money wasted' in this week's letters

Why put in a roundabout at the Dyson Drive and Carngham Road intersection, when in the not-too-distant future it will require traffic lights, like the Carngham Road, La Trobe Street and Learmonth Street intersection adjacent to the former saleyards just a couple of years ago, when it was obvious the roundabout there couldn't cope with the volume of traffic.
Poor forward planning results in money wasted on excessive roadworks.
Keith Pitman, Alfredton
My nearly three-year-old son has a current fascination with tunnels.
After visiting Gran last Sunday, we returned via the old Peel Street tunnel.
"More tunnel!" my son said.
We went through a few more times, before I decided to show him the old Scott Parade/Mair Street walkway tunnel (to anyone who's familiar with the walkway, this may seem like questionable parenting).
He got a real kick out of it, and so we walked a little further in, at which point my heart sunk as I heard a flurry of footsteps behind me, and a group of young men yelling out to each other.
My son began to cry and shouted, "stop following me."
For a moment, I thought I would need to tuck him under my arm and run like hell, but to my relief, the steps slowed.
A young man, probably around 16, appeared beside me.
He was wearing a black singlet and had red dreads or braids.
He apologised for scaring my son and then told him, "it's dark in here, isn't it? But you've got your Dad with you, and he'll keep you safe."
The other boys all slowed to not scare my son, and said hello, before they ran off into Mair Street.
I wanted to share this act of kindness, particularly at a time when Ballarat, and young Ballarat men, are making national headlines for all the wrong reasons.
So thank you, boys, for being such gentlemen.
It's the best thing to be.
Charles Thompson, Redan.
Some educational theorists argue that single sex schools have an enormously positive effect on girls.
I had the privilege of being part of the audience for Loreto's production of Mary Poppins and was impressed with the talent, vitality and maturity of the all-girl cast.
It seems that the theorists may be right. The cast was uninhibited, relaxed and polished.
They handled the shift from pathos to joyousness, as demanded by the song, with extraordinary finesse.
The backstage crew, the unsung heroes of any production, were more than equal to the task and scenery and props appeared on cue and with seamless timing.
Supercolourfragilisticexpialidous was worth the price of admission alone.
It involved what seemed like the entire cast in a very well choreographed number bursting with energy, precision and the joy of life.
To all involved, ushers, chorus, backstage crew, leads and those many others too numerous to mention thank you
And to the people of Ballarat, if you haven't already, grab a ticket and get along.
You will be glad you did.
Allan Ansell, Belmont
