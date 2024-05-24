WNBA draftee to join Miners with Jaz Shelley agreeing to terms

THE Ballarat Miners have added a WNBA draftee to their roster with 24-year-old Jaz Shelley agreeing to terms for the rest of the NBL1 South season.
The 24-year-old, who hails from Moe, was selected with the 29th pick in the WNBA Draft this year and will join the Phoenix Mercury for next season.
Shelley has been prolific in recent years, spending time at the AIS in Canberra before signing with the WNBL Melbourne Boomers where she was named the WNBL rookie of the year as well as winning Basketball Victoria's Junior Female Athlete of the year.
In 2019, she moved to the US College system at Oregon and in 2021 transferred to Nebraska where she immediately found a leadership role. In the past season she averaged 13.4 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds.
"I'm so excited to be back playing basketball in Australia again and even more thrilled to be able to come and play for the Ballarat Miners. I couldn't think of a better coaching staff and group of girls to start this new journey with," she said after the signing was announced.
Miners women's head coach Kennedy Kereama said the leadership and experience Shelley would bring would be invaluable as the club set about climbing into the top eight. Shelley will play her first game for the Miners on June 15 against Dandenong.
"I am very excited to welcome Jaz Shelley to the Ballarat Miners program! Having previously worked with Jaz in a number of settings, I've been a witness to her exceptional character, high basketball IQ, strong work ethic and drive to continually improve," he said.
"After coming off a very successful college career at Nebraska, being drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, and her previous experience representing Australia, Jaz brings a wealth of talent, leadership, offensive firepower, versatility, and experience to our team.
"I am really looking forward to working with Jaz again at this pivotal stage of her basketball journey and look forward to welcoming her to our team, club, and community."
Basketball Ballarat chief executive Neville Ivey said her college experience would be invaluable to Miners players Jemma Amoore and Milly Sharp who are both about to embark on their own college careers,
"To be able to add someone of Jaz's quality to our women's program at this stage of the season is of great importance and value, especially with the likes of Jemma Amoore and Milly Sharp heading off soon to commence their college careers," he said.
"Jaz has a skill set that will not only thrive at the NBL1 level but also work in brilliantly with Kennedy Kereama's system of play."
