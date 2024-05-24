The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

WNBA draftee to join Miners with Jaz Shelley agreeing to terms

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
May 24 2024 - 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
jaz Shelley has signed on as the last recruit for the Ballarat MIners. Picture supplied
jaz Shelley has signed on as the last recruit for the Ballarat MIners. Picture supplied

THE Ballarat Miners have added a WNBA draftee to their roster with 24-year-old Jaz Shelley agreeing to terms for the rest of the NBL1 South season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.