Asfoora shares top weight for first English start

Ballarat galloper Asfoora faces a tough first-up assignment in England.
The Henry Dwyer-trained mare will carry the equal top weight of 60kg on unsuitable wet ground in the Temple Stakes, 1000m, at Haydock - located between Liverpool and Manchester - on Saturday.
Asfoora has never raced on heavy going, but is a winner of three starts on soft ground.
Despite these testing factors, the top class five-year-old has been installed as second favourite in the 10-strong line-up.
This is her first start since finishing fourth in the group 1 Galaxy at Rosehill on March 23.
Dwyer said earlier this week that he did not have any concerns with Asfoora's fitness going in, but the course was more undulating than you would find in Australia and this remained an unknown.
"She's probably only had the 10 days off after the Galaxy, so we're not too worried. She hasn't had a spell or anything, she's been ticking it over," he said.
"Her fitness levels are good. We've been pretty easy on her since she landed. Right now, she'd be 90 per cent fit, we think we've left a bit in the tank for Ascot and after that."
Haydock was rated soft, heavy in places, on Thursday after 40mm of rain ahead of another race meeting on the track on Friday.
Asfoora's race is set to start at 10.50pm Australian Eastern Standard Time.
