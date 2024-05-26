The best soccer and basketball photos in Ballarat this weekend

It's been another big weekend in local sport around the Ballarat region, and The Courier was once again out and about snapping the action.
Our photographer Adam Trafford snapped basketball and soccer this weekend, among the many sports being played across the region.
ON THIS WEEKEND'S AGENDA:
*Basketball - NBL1 South women - Miners v Diamond Valley at Selkirk Stadium
*Basketball - NBL1 South men - Miners v Diamond Valley at Selkirk Stadium
*Soccer - BDSA division 1: Ballarat North United v Forest Rangers at Wendouree West Reserve
The Courier was also on the football and netball sidelines snapping all of the action in the BFNL, CHFL and CHNL. You can check out that gallery here.
Want to purchase a photo? Email syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.