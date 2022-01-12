Mother and toddler rushed to hospital after car rolls

news, latest-news,

A mother and her toddler were taken to hospital after their car rolled and hit a tree near Navigators on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene at Pound Creek Road, a dirt road south of Navigators, just after 1.15pm. Police at the scene said two people were taken to hospital for observation, including a toddler, but there were no serious injuries. The car struck a tree and came to rest on its side, with firefighters using chainsaws to remove branches. IN THE NEWS Police said it appeared the driver lost control, but the cause of the crash is under investigation. Ambulance Victoria confirmed two people were taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/93096ee5-80d2-439a-ba4d-05c25860c1f4.JPG/r1203_1064_4729_3056_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg