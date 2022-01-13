news, latest-news,

Many Wendouree residents remain concerned about disregard for their suburb. Two months after the abandonment of shopping trolleys in the precinct led to irate locals expressing dismay, the objects have returned. In one spot on Grevillea Road alone on Tuesday morning, there were eight trolleys, including from Kmart, Coles Supermarket, and Spotlight. Further trolleys were in surrounding streets. One resident, who asked not to be indentified, is fed up. "It's even worse than before," the resident said. Weeramar Park has long been the target of vandalism. Timber panels have been pulled from picnic tables and offensive graffiti, featuring racist terms and homophobic slurs, is evident. The same resident is upset at the "neglected Wendouree infrastructure, years of graffiti not removed, and parts not replaced". The Wendouree West Recreation Reserve, the beneficiary of a $7 million upgrade backed by the state government, has also suffered at the hands of some individuals. Metres beyond the pristine playing fields is unwanted refuse. The waste includes children's toys, furniture, unopened soft drink cans, footwear, food packaging, a recycling bin, clothing, a washing basket, and a pram. Another long-term resident is frustrated about the situation. He is enormously appreciative of the work on the playing fields, but is exasperated at the extensive littering. IN OTHER NEWS City of Ballarat acting chief executive officer Matthew Wilson urged residents to assist by contacting council. "We would strongly encourage the community to report instances of abandoned shopping trolleys to the City of Ballarat," Mr Wilson said. "When concerns are raised, compliance officers liaise with the specific trolley provider to arrange collection within specific timeframes." Mr Wilson aired his disapproval of vandalism. "We strongly condemn graffiti of any kind, but particularly graffiti of an offensive nature," he said. "If there is graffiti in the area, and it is reported through the City of Ballarat's customer service area, it will be logged in the system and removed in a timely manner." Communication is also vital when it comes to unlawful disposal of rubbish, according to Mr Wilson. "When community members report illegal rubbish dumping on council-owned land, City of Ballarat compliance officers inspect and collect evidence for litter investigation purposes," Mr Wilson said. The City of Ballarat can be contacted on 5320 5500 or by an online form at ballarat.vic.gov.au/property/report-issue. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

