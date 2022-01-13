news, latest-news,

Ballarat-Sebastopol Cycling Club found itself on the podium as the club time trials headlined the second day of AusCycling Road National Championships. The host city's representatives finished third in the Masters Open Men event with a time of 46:50.70 - some two minutes off winners Penrith Cycling Club. Riders were welcomed by sunny skies on Thursday morning, though some wind made for interesting conditions. RELATED COVERAGE: Everything you need to know for Friday's Sturt Street criterium races. The St Kilda and Carnegie Caulfield cycling clubs were the day's best performers, both winning two events. St Kilda triumphed in the Masters Women 90 and Masters Women 180 while Carnegie Caulfield took out the Masters Men 150 and Masters Men 180.

