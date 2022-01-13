news, latest-news,

There'll be thrills and spills as Australia's best cyclists battle it out right in the middle of Ballarat all day on Friday. The famous Sturt Street criteriums return as part of the AusCycling Road National Championships - basically, cyclists will be sprinting around a very short track, up and down Sturt Street. It's more challenging than it looks, with an uphill climb from the Lydiard Street corner to the finish line outside the historic Golden City Hotel. READ MORE: RoadNats wrap: Brown, Dennis back on top in national time trials | results The elite men, which include Millbrook's own Nick White, will complete 40 laps of the 1.1 kilometre course, while the elite and under 23 women will finish 35 laps. The event now includes a full range of athletes, from junior up-and-comers to masters, joining the program for the first time. Organisers promise a party atmosphere, with race director Scott McGrory describing Sturt Street as "electric" during the races. "It's fast and furious racing," he said. "Anyone who's won medals in all the categories over the years have been very worthy of the achievements, because it's a cracking field on a very difficult course." It might get even more difficult, with rain forecast - competitors have faced 40 degree days, strong winds, and pouring rain in the last few years. Mr McGrory said the potential slippery conditions would bring out the best in some cyclists. "It will certainly make the racing far more challenging, but it's an outdoor sport - what it does is enable the riders with a bit more skill, the ones who don't mind those slippery conditions, to put everyone else under pressure," he said. "I didn't enjoy racing in the wet but I had the skills to handle the conditions reasonably well - it just changes the scenario, maybe someone who was the pre-race favourite in dry conditions may not be that rider when the roads are wet. IN THE NEWS "For me, it just opens it up and makes it more exciting, and while I'd love it to be 28 degrees, a lovely still day, that'd be great for the spectators and everything around the event, but if it gets windy and it rains, that increases the challenge, and for me, that makes the winner more worthy of a national championship." Racing begins at 10.30am, with the elites beginning at 5.15pm - the elite races will be replayed on SBS television from noon Saturday. The festival of cycling continues this weekend in Buninyong, with the infamous road races up the mountain - Saturday will be Australia's best paracyclists, as well as juniors, while the elite men and women take on the course on Sunday. Sturt Street will be closed in both directions, from Grenville Street to Raglan Street, from 6am to 10pm on Friday. This includes all cross-streets, with detours in place. Dawson Street will also be closed from Dana Street to Mair Street until 10.30pm, with Dawson Street South - from Dana Street to Sturt Street - closing Thursday night. According to the official RoadNats website, vehicles heading to properties south of Sturt Street are encouraged to use Dana Street, and those heading to the north should use Mair Street. With the Midland Highway closed, north-south traffic should use Drummond Street or Grenville Street. Public transport will also divert along Mair Street eastbound, Dana Street westbound, and Grenville Street for all north-south routes. Access to shops will be maintained, with several pedestrian crossings in place, while emergency services will be able to access all properties within the road closures. Several roads will also be closed in Buninyong and Mount Helen from Saturday morning for the road races, including in the middle of town and on around Mount Buninyong. Warrenheip Street from Eyre Street to the Midland Highway will be closed from 3am on Saturday morning, reopening 9pm Sunday, with most other roads along the route, including Geelong Road, the Midland Highway, Mount Buninyong Road, Yankee Flat Road, and Gear Avenue reopening overnight between races. Keep an eye on the RoadNats website for interactive maps. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

