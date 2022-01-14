Residents encouraged to seek help early to deal with financial toll of storm events

news, latest-news,

Residents affected by floods in Creswick last week and storms that ravaged the region in June and October are encouraged to utilise a free financial counselling service provided in Ballarat. Cafs (Child and Family Services Ballarat) financial counsellors want residents to know it is not too late to ask for help. "Don't wait until things become unmanageable," Cafs financial counselling program team leader Colin Handreck "Early action is best, and usually the earlier you seek assistance the more options there are available for you." Disasters can create big financial impacts with damage to property, but the toll on people's mental health can also affect their capacity keep on top of bills and expenses. Experts say it is normal for people to still be experiencing the economic aftermath of an emergency event six-months or more after, with some problems only emerging a significant period after the disaster. RELATED COVERAGE: Psychologist helps residents as recovery continues after major storms Long-time Creswick resident Mark Patterson said he had sought help in the past during an earlier flooding event in Creswick that damaged his home, business and affected his income. He said he would use the knowledge gained then to help him get through the aftermath of last week's floods and recommended others to seek help if they were struggling. RELATED COVERAGE: 'I'm getting worn out and exhausted': Creswick flood pain to continue for months Mr Patterson is currently living in a caravan in his daughter's backyard as his home is uninhabitable, but unlike the last flooding event, he is able to continue working and benefit from a continued income. Cafs is one of five organisations funded through the Victorian Government's Storm Flood and Recovery Support Program to provide free financial counselling to communities most impacted by the disaster. RELATED COVERAGE: Dales Creek family's recovery two weeks after disaster destroys house Financial counselling is a free and confidential service to help people experiencing or at risk of financial hardship regain control of their situation. Financial counsellors can help people understand their options, rights and entitlements, and empower them to make informed choices. Applications remain open for some government assistance payments related to storm and flood recovery. Contact Cafs Ballarat on 1800 692 237 or welcome@cafs.org.au for assistance. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

