In confusing times, there is a desire for a helping hand. Some talk with family members or friends; some with a general practitioner or psychologist. An increasing number of people are seeking assistance from sources which have origins stretching back to ancient times. Ancient Rome had its soothsayers; Ancient Greece had its oracles; other civilisations have had mystics or shamans, those with distinct abilities that defy explanation. Ballarat in 2022 has the likes of Julie Poltorasky, Renee O'Neill, and Janee Herbertson. Ms Poltorasky, who owns Phoenix Alternative Body and Soul, has observed more and more locals coming to her business. "We have a lot of people who come in now looking for hope (as) the last couple of years have been really tough," Ms Poltorasky said. Colleague Ms O'Neill has also noticed a growth in custom. "People need guidance," Ms O'Neill said. "They're lost. The systems have let everyone down. We have people coming in who are lawyers and doctors. I had a tradesman last week. Everyone's stepping into this, but they're just finding their feet with it." In the past, practices like predicting the future and engaging with spirits have been marginalised and mocked. The term 'woo-woo' has been applied to unconventional beliefs regarded as having little, or no, scientific basis. Ms O'Neill, who specialises in reading tarot cards, stands defiant. "It's becoming okay to be 'woo'," she said. "We're reclaiming it. We're going to have the naysayers, but the right people who need us will find us." Ms Poltorasky said she was critical of the impression of the spiritual realm created by the media. "The hardest thing for us is TV and fear factor," she said. "Everything's the paranormal, the ghost, the poltergeist. It's not. We're not evil. We're awakeners. We empower people." IN OTHER NEWS Each of the three women possess a certain skill set. Ms Herbertson is a medium who receives communication from the deceased. "There's different ways to get the messages. For me, I just know things," Ms Herbertson said. "When with a client, I'll say, 'I have your grandmother in spirit'. I'll describe a couple of specific things about her and we branch into validations and memories shared and messages she wants to pass on." Those who come to Ms Herbertson have particular purposes in mind. "(People come because of) grief; missing them; coming up to birthdays and anniversaries," she said. "It's a way to remember them and feel close to them." Ms Herbertson said she frequently received contact from the afterlife and has had to learn how to turn channels on and off. That said, if the 'off switch' is not flicked, she can receive the occasional surprise. "My daughter was at the doctor," Ms Herbertson said. "The doctor had been our GP for years, but all of a sudden, I had her grandfather coming through. I said, 'I've got your grandfather here and he doesn't speak any English so I'm trying to communicate with him in Spanish'. She said, 'I've never told you I've got Spanish heritage'." Ms Poltorasky and her partner, a mechanic by day, have had great success with sound healing and meditation sessions which occur once a month and are consistently booked out. "We take people on a journey to help clear their energy (and) give them some time out just to stop and be," she explained. "Everyone's so busy. When they leave, they're so much clearer." A capacity to see the future through dreams is another trait of Ms Poltorasky, she says. "Just before I came on - I hadn't spoken to Julie in a while - she had these dreams of a person coming on," Ms O'Neill explained, reflecting on her employment. "When I came on that day, I had just bought a new deck of cards. When I opened it up to her, I showed her (a card). Julie said, 'That's the person from my dream'." This trait of Ms Poltorasky began to manifest itself when she was eight or nine years-old "I started to notice things that were different," Ms Poltorasky said. "I'd have dreams of something happening and it would." Ms O'Neill presents confidently and takes pride in her work. She has a deliberate process when reading her cards. "I like to go straight into someone's past and present," Ms O'Neill said. "That way, I validate for them. If I go straight into someone's future, they'll say, 'Anyone can tell me this stuff'. I will say, 'In the recent past, this has been happening'. They'll say, 'Yes'. When I can feel they're in the space, I'll give them the future." Ms O'Neill is fully aware of the sensitivity around discussing matters of seriousness with clients. A list of contacts - Lifeline, Beyond Blue, Uniting Ballarat - is always passed on. "As the reading goes on, you get a sense of how far that person is willing to be open," Ms O'Neill said. "If there's something concerning us, I will say, 'I'm getting some things around this and this. The message I'm hearing is to seek some help through these services'. "A lot of the time, they just want to talk once we've given that message. They want that space to be heard. Then, we give them the services to go off to and seek some help. Sometimes, we break the ice for people." Ms O'Neill and Ms Herbertson are clearly committed to helping others combat the difficulties of this darker age. "A lot of the time, (we provide help) not even in the reading room," Ms O'Neill said. "It's at the counter. We cross the counter to hug people to console them." "(Clients) often say, 'I've lost a weight off my shoulders just from talking and being around you'," Ms Herbertson added. Providing support to others has long been an aspect of Ms Poltorasky's life as well. "We see the difference it makes in people, for them to feel they've got somewhere to come and talk to people," she said. 